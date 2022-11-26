Students shine in sports meet

NCC Sr Model School, Ambala, clinched four gold, one silver and two bronze medals at an inter-school sports championship held at Ram Devi Jindal College, Basouli. Sanjay Kashyap, Sahil, Jatin and Yograj won gold medal in a relay race. Sanjay grabbed gold medal in high jump, bronze in 200 and 100m races. Jatin won gold medal in 100m race and silver in long jump. Sahil Dhiman won gold medal in 400m race. The participating teams were from many schools in and around Ambala. School Principal Sanjay Kumar Thakur congratulated the winners.
