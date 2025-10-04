Students shine in track & field events

Students of Baby Convent School, Banur, shone in track and field events. Bhumika Sharma secured 3rd position in triple jump, 2nd position in long jump and 4x100m relay (U-17). Navreet Kaur and Gurnoor Kaur secured 2nd position in U-14 4x100m relay. Namanpreet Kaur secured 2nd position in U-17 4x100m relay. Principal Subeena Anand praised the winners for their hard work and dedication, wishing them success in future endeavours.

