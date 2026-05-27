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Home / The School Tribune / Students showcase artistic brilliance at painting exhibition

Students showcase artistic brilliance at painting exhibition

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:17 PM May 27, 2026 IST
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Students of Green Field Senior Secondary School, Nagrota Bagwan, Kangra, showcased the artistic brilliance through a splendid painting exhibition at the Nicholas Roerich Art Gallery. The journey of Kalakriti began in 2023 at Gaiety Theatre, Shimla, where 16 students first showcased their artistic talent. In 2024, the exhibition reached new heights at Nicholas Roerich Art Gallery, Naggar, Kullu, receiving an overwhelming response with more than 50 paintings sold. Continuing this remarkable journey, ‘Kalakriti 25’ was once again exhibited at the Roerich Art Gallery, where 65 paintings were sold with maximum appreciation and profit, inspiring young artists to dream bigger and move forward with confidence. Over the years, the exhibition at Nicholas Roerich Art Gallery has witnessed tremendous success, with paintings being sold each year and receiving immense admiration from visitors and art lovers. Organised under the inspiring theme “Kalakriti 26”, this year’s exhibition featured nearly 200 paintings created by 16 talented students. Each artwork beautifully reflected creativity, imagination, emotions, and the remarkable artistic skills of the young participants, leaving the visitors highly impressed. The exhibition was inaugurated by Suresh Nadda, Indian curator, IRMT, and Larisa Surgina, Russian curator, IRMT. Both dignitaries appreciated the outstanding efforts of the students and encouraged them to continue pursuing art with passion and dedication. The event was conducted under the guidance of Principal Sudhanshu Sharma along with teachers Akshya Chaudhary, Kewal Krishan and Rupali, whose continuous encouragement and support inspired the students to present their best creations. The participating students were Vanshika Rana, Kusha, Avni Shandilya, Navya Sakra, Navya Guleria, Shreya, Metali, Lakshya Thakur, Shradhul Dogra, Suryansh, Tanmay Patial, Divanshu Rana, Pranav Kharval, Yadvi, Akshita and Saransh. The exhibition proved to be a wonderful platform for nurturing confidence, creativity, and artistic expression among students, adding yet another glorious achievement to the school’s legacy.

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