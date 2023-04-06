Students showcase skills in Children’s Council event

In order to develop diverse skill sets in students Kanakia International School, Chembur, Mumbai, runs the children’s council. The programme provides avenues to pupils to master various skills, particularly in the realm of leadership and hands-on responsibilities. Through the council, the children are provided a platform to develop leadership skills, managerial skills, communication skills, organisational skills, analytical and critical thinking skills, autonomous learning skills, and skills of listening, observing, and cooperation through experiential learning. They are given opportunities to exercise and apply these acquired skills. Seema Kshatriya, Principal of the school, said, “Recently, our children’s council showcased their annual work through presentation. All 10 ministers from the council, along with their cabinet members, presented activities they had explored throughout the academic year in ministries such as agriculture, culture, education, energy & power, environment, finance, human resource and development, information and broadcasting, law and justice, and science and technology”. The students demonstrated their skills and showcased their achievements, giving a glimpse into their growth and development.
