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Home / The School Tribune / Students take part in World Polio Day Awareness Walk at Sukhna Lake

Students take part in World Polio Day Awareness Walk at Sukhna Lake

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:39 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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The Interact Club of the school at Sukhna Lake.
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The Interact Club of Bhavan’s RK Saboo Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, participated in the World Polio Day Awareness Walk organised at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh, in collaboration with Rotary Club Chandigarh. The initiative aimed to spread awareness about polio eradication and promote a polio-free world. The event was graced by Teena Virk, President, Rotary Club Chandigarh, and Yashovardhan Saboo, Vice Chairman of the school, who encouraged students to continue contributing to community service. Following the walk, students participated in a fitness run, meditation, yoga and a cleanliness drive. Their active involvement reflected the values of service, leadership and social responsibility, reinforcing the importance of collective efforts towards a healthier, cleaner and polio-free world.

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