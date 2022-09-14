Students take part in writing contest at KV, Dharamshala Cantt

The school organised a Standard Writing Competition in collaboration with the Indian Standard Bureau. A scientist from the Bureau of Indian Standard, Parvanu, Shyam Lal came to the school to organise the competition. Twenty students of Class IX and XI participated in the competition. Their mentor Priyanka elaborated the rules and regulations of the programme to the students. The winners were awarded trophies and the certificates were given to all participants. The programme enriched the students' knowledge and created awareness about the standard of the items we purchase.
