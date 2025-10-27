DT
Home / The School Tribune / Students top in Wildlife Week contests

Students top in Wildlife Week contests

Achievers

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Oct 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
68fdec20e7b98 Day Star School Manali
As part of the Wildlife Week celebrations held across Himachal Pradesh, Day Star School, Manali, participated in various competitions and activities promoting wildlife conservation and environmental awareness. The school’s students achieved remarkable success, securing eight trophies across multiple events. In the quiz competition, Navya Thakur and Jigmed won the second prize, while Aakriti Singh and Divyanshi Thakur bagged the third prize. Varun Sharma earned the second prize in slogan writing. Aakriti Singh and Rajni Dong won the first and third prizes in essay writing. Divyanshi Thakur secured the third prize in painting.

