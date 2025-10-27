Students top in Wildlife Week contests

As part of the Wildlife Week celebrations held across Himachal Pradesh, Day Star School, Manali, participated in various competitions and activities promoting wildlife conservation and environmental awareness. The school’s students achieved remarkable success, securing eight trophies across multiple events. In the quiz competition, Navya Thakur and Jigmed won the second prize, while Aakriti Singh and Divyanshi Thakur bagged the third prize. Varun Sharma earned the second prize in slogan writing. Aakriti Singh and Rajni Dong won the first and third prizes in essay writing. Divyanshi Thakur secured the third prize in painting.

