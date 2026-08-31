Students visit Air Force Station

Students of Class VIII of Smart Wonders School, Mohali, visited 12 Wing, Air Force Station, Chandigarh, for an enriching exposure to the operations of the Indian Air Force. The visit included presentations on the role of 12 Wing, air intelligence, Artificial Intelligence and Air Traffic Control operations. Students also explored the Chinook, C-17 Globemaster III and IL-76 aircraft, gaining insights into their capabilities. The visit offered a valuable understanding of aviation technology, precision, preparedness and military operations.

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