Students visit Bird Park

On the occasion of Wildlife Week, students of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, in collaboration with the Chandigarh Forest Department and Youth Innovative Society, visited the Bird Park, Chandigarh. The educational trip was organised with the objective of sensitising young minds to the importance of wildlife conservation and develop awareness about the rich diversity of bird species. During the visit, the students had the opportunity to observe a wide variety of native and migratory birds in their natural habitat. Expert guides explained about the habits, food, nesting, and migratory patterns of different species. The students interacted with the resource persons and gained valuable knowledge about the role of birds in maintaining ecological balance. The visit not only provided experiential learning but also inspired the students to contribute towards protecting birds and their habitats. Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director of the AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, appreciated the initiative and motivated the students to become young ambassadors of wildlife protection.

