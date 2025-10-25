DT
Home / The School Tribune / Students visit botanical garden

Students visit botanical garden

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Oct 25, 2025 IST
As part of the Botany Department’s academic programme, students of PM Shri KV School, Zirakpur, visited a college’s botanical garden to explore the diversity of plants and understand their ecological and medicinal importance. The visit helped bridge classroom learning with real-world observation. Students began the tour by observing medicinal plants, such as tulsi, neem, aloe vera, and ashwagandha. Students learned how these plants contribute to traditional and modern medicine. Later, they visited the Bambusetum, where various species of bamboo and sugarcane were displayed. Overall, the visit was both educational and inspiring. The botanical garden visit enriched students’ scientific understanding and developed a sense of environmental responsibility.

