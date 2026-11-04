Students visit Chokhi Dhani, Gurdwara Nada Sahib

Navyug Senior Secondary School, Kurukshetra, organised an educational excursion for students of classes VI to XII to Chokhi Dhani near Pinjore and Gurdwara Nada Sahib. At Chokhi Dhani, students experienced the vibrant culture of Rajasthan through folk dances, puppet shows, magic performances, traditional cuisine, and camel and horse rides. A presentation on the Battle of Haldighati introduced them to the glorious history of Rajasthan. The visit to Gurdwara Nada Sahib offered spiritual insights and highlighted the values of humility, equality, service and communal harmony. Director BD Gaba and Principal Dr Devender Arora emphasised the importance of experiential learning in promoting cultural awareness, confidence and holistic development.

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