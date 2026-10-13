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Home / The School Tribune / Students visit CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology

Students visit CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:49 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh, provided its students with an enriching opportunity to explore scientific research through a visit to the CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH), Sector 39, Chandigarh. A group of 22 students from classes XI and XII (Medical) participated in the CSIR-IMTECH Open Day, organised as part of the 85th CSIR Foundation Day celebrations. The educational visit aimed to broaden students' scientific horizons and familiarise them with emerging opportunities in research and biotechnology. The experience helped students connect classroom learning with real-world scientific research. Principal Shama Kukkal appreciated the initiative, highlighting that such educational visits nurture scientific curiosity and inspire students to pursue meaningful careers in research and innovation.

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