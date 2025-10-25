Students visit DC, CJM, SP offices

Students of The Millennium School, Kurukshetra, visited the DC Office, CJM Office, SP Office, and Bar Council of Kurukshetra district as part of a Safe Diwali Awareness Signature Campaign. During their visit, the students shared the message of celebrating a safe Diwali. They presented handmade ‘diyas’ symbolising light and positivity and engaged the officials through an interactive Spin Wheel GK game. The campaign beautifully combined awareness with creativity, reflecting the Millennians’ commitment towards social responsibility and community well-being.

