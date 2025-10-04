Students visit Gandhi Smarak Bhawan

The primary students of PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, visited Gandhi Smarak Bhawan, Sector 16, Chandigarh, to learn about the life and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. The children explored the Gandhi Museum, viewed rare photographs from Gandhi’s life, and visited the library section showcasing books on his values of truth, non-violence, and simplicity. The visit helped students understand India’s freedom struggle and inspired them to follow Gandhi’s ideals in their daily lives. Teachers guided discussions and encouraged reflections on peace and honesty. The school thanked the Bhawan staff for their warm hospitality.

