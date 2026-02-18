Students visit gurdwara, participate in ardaas

Students of classes X and XII of the Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Chapparchiri, visited a gurdwara before the commencement of the CBSE board examinations to seek blessings and pray for success. The visit provided a calm and reassuring start to an important phase of their academic journey. Students participated in the ‘ardaas’ with devotion and reflected quietly in the peaceful atmosphere. The experience helped them feel composed, confident, and mentally prepared for their examinations.

Advertisement