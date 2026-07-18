Students visit mango mela

Students of Satluj World School, Dera Bassi of classes I to VI visited the Mango Mela at Pinjore, where they participated in a variety of creative and cultural competitions. The events included creative writing, rangoli making, painting, singing and several other activities that provided students with a platform to showcase their talents. The educational visit also offered an opportunity to appreciate nature, experience the vibrant cultural atmosphere and interact with participants from different schools. The excursion proved to be both enjoyable and enriching, leaving students with memorable learning experiences beyond the classroom. Chairman Advocate Ravi Dutt Sharma congratulated the students on their enthusiastic participation and encouraged them to continue nurturing their talents through such co-curricular activities, which contribute to their holistic development.

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