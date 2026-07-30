Students visit old age home

As part of a community service initiative, students of GP Public High School, Baltana, visited an old age home, where they presented a musical performance under the guidance of their music teacher, Purshotam. Their melodious renditions filled the atmosphere with joy and brought smiles to the faces of the elderly residents. The students also distributed fresh fruits as a gesture of love, care and respect. The visit proved to be a meaningful experience, helping the students understand the importance of compassion, kindness and service to society. The elderly residents appreciated the students' thoughtful gesture and blessed them for their efforts.

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