Students visit Parliament during Winter Session

Panjab International Public School, Pipal Majra, achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first school in Punjab to visit the Indian Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session. Students and teachers also toured the Old Parliament House, gaining first-hand exposure to the functioning of India’s democratic system. The visit was made possible with the support of MP Sardar Malvinder Singh Kang, who interacted with the students and shared his insights. School Manager Preetpal Kaur Atwal accompanied the group and thanked the MP for facilitating the visit. Principal Surjeet Singh planned and organised the tour, while president Gurdev Singh Atwal and MD Shinderpaul Kaur Atwal congratulated students and staff. The group was led by Social Science Department Head Sukhbir Singh, with Beant Kaur Bhangu and Amardeep Singh also present.

