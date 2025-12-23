DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Students visit Parliament during Winter Session

Students visit Parliament during Winter Session

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Panjab International Public School, Pipal Majra, achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first school in Punjab to visit the Indian Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session. Students and teachers also toured the Old Parliament House, gaining first-hand exposure to the functioning of India’s democratic system. The visit was made possible with the support of MP Sardar Malvinder Singh Kang, who interacted with the students and shared his insights. School Manager Preetpal Kaur Atwal accompanied the group and thanked the MP for facilitating the visit. Principal Surjeet Singh planned and organised the tour, while president Gurdev Singh Atwal and MD Shinderpaul Kaur Atwal congratulated students and staff. The group was led by Social Science Department Head Sukhbir Singh, with Beant Kaur Bhangu and Amardeep Singh also present.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts