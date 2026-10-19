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Home / The School Tribune / Students visit snow park

Students visit snow park

School Notes

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:51 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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St. Teresa Convent School, Panchkula, organised an exciting trip to Fantasia Snow Park, Jabli, for students of classes III to V, offering them a refreshing blend of adventure, entertainment and experiential learning. The students enjoyed the unique snowy setting, along with thrilling attractions such as the Flying Cinema and 5D Cinema. They also enthusiastically participated in recreational activities, including cricket and shooting range experiences. The outing provided an opportunity for students to bond with their peers, strengthen friendships and develop confidence, cooperation and curiosity. Filled with laughter, excitement and memorable experiences, the excursion offered young Teresians a delightful break from their academic routine while encouraging learning beyond the classroom.

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