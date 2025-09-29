Students visit temple on Navratras

Students of Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali, visited a temple on Navratras. The children were explained about Durga Pooja which is celebrated with great enthusiasm in the different parts of India and is followed by nine days of fasting. Children also made queries about the festival which were answered by their respective teachers. Principal Anjali Chaudhry threw light on the life of Devi Durga and said the festival marks the victory of truth over the evil and wished students to follow the path of righteousness.

