Students visit The Tribune Press

To extend learning beyond the classroom, the students of Grade V of Saupin’s School, Chandigarh, visited The Tribune Press, Sector 29, Chandigarh, for an educational excursion. They observed the newspaper printing process — from news compilation to printing, cutting and folding — and gained valuable insight into the fascinating world of print media. The visit proved informative and engaging, helping students appreciate the effort and technology involved in producing a newspaper each day. It left them inspired and eager to learn more about journalism and newspaper printing.

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