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Home / The School Tribune / Students visit The Tribune Press

Students visit The Tribune Press

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:37 AM Jul 14, 2026 IST
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To extend learning beyond the classroom, the students of Grade V of Saupin’s School, Chandigarh, visited The Tribune Press, Sector 29, Chandigarh, for an educational excursion. They observed the newspaper printing process — from news compilation to printing, cutting and folding — and gained valuable insight into the fascinating world of print media. The visit proved informative and engaging, helping students appreciate the effort and technology involved in producing a newspaper each day. It left them inspired and eager to learn more about journalism and newspaper printing.

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The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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