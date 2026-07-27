Students visit Tribune Printing Press

St Joseph's Convent School, Jalandhar, organised an educational visit to The Tribune Printing Press, providing students with a valuable opportunity to gain first-hand knowledge of the newspaper printing process. During the visit, the students learned that newspapers are printed using only four colours-cyan, magenta, yellow and black (CMYK) and were fascinated to discover that nearly 45,000 copies are printed every hour. The visit offered them an insightful glimpse into the world of printing and journalism.

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