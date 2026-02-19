Students watch film 'Border 2'

St Teresa Convent School, Panchkula, organised an insightful and educational movie visit for students of classes III to X, who were taken to watch film 'Border 2'. The outing aimed to provide young learners with meaningful exposure to themes of patriotism, courage and national pride. The movie's powerful portrayal of valour and sacrifice helped students understand the exemplary dedication of the Indian Armed Forces. The experience not only enhanced their historical awareness but also strengthened their emotional connection to the soldiers' heroic contributions. The school leadership appreciated the initiative and emphasised the importance of such educational excursions in instilling values of discipline, empathy and patriotism among students.

