Students win accolades

The students of Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sector 40, Chandigarh, brought laurels to the school in the state-level 21st Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public Schools Tournaments 2022. Dilpreet Singh, Mayank Sharma, Jaskaran Singh and Ekampreet Singh of Class X won bronze medals in the U-17 fencing event. Harmandeep Singh, Angad Devgan and Dilsher Singh of Class XII won bronze medals in the U-19 epee and foil team events. Arnav Walia of Class V bagged a bronze medal in the U-14 taekwondo. Principal Charanpreet Kaur congratulated the winners.