Students win accolades in 2 inter-school competitions

Students win accolades in 2 inter-school competitions

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 16, 2025 IST
Students brought glory to Dyal Singh Public School, Sector-7, Karnal, by winning accolades in two inter-school competitions, proving their excellence in both cultural and devotional music. The most remarkable achievement came in the patriotic group song competition (Hindi & Sanskrit) organised by the Bharat Vikas Parishad at DAV Madhuban School, Karnal. A team of eight students from our school presented a powerful and harmonious patriotic song that stirred emotions and filled the atmosphere with national pride. Competing against several strong teams, our students impressed the judges with their confidence, synchronisation and passion. Their outstanding performance secured the first position and they have now been selected to represent the school at the state-level competition - a moment of immense pride for the school. In another achievement, our students participated in the inter-school bhajan gayan Competition hosted by Dyal Singh Public School, Dyal Singh Colony. Representing classes VI to X, a team of seven participants captivated the audience with their melodious devotional singing. Under the able mentorship of Upma Rajpal and Neelam Chaudhary, the team's soulful performance won appreciation from all and earned the second position among several competing schools. Principal Shalini Narang congratulated both the teams for their success and expressed her pride, stating, "Our students have proved that true education is not only about academics but also about developing cultural and moral values. These achievements reflect their talent, discipline, and dedication. We are confident that our students will shine even brighter at the state level and continue to bring laurels to the school."

