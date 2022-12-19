Students win in yoga championship

Students of PML SD Public School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh, won medals in the Inter- School Yoga Championship held from December 3 to 7 at Sports Complex, Sector 43-A, Chandigarh. In the under-17 girls’ category and under-14 girls’ category, the school won gold medals. In the under-17 boys’ category, the school won silver medal. Chairman-cum-Manager of the school KK Sharma appreciated the efforts of the students and inspired them to do much better in future. Principal Monica Sharma congratulated the students and teacher Simpi Kaushal under whose guidance the students bagged the top positions.