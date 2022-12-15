Students win laurels

Students of Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh, bagged a consolation prize in the 11th All India Shabad Gayan Competition 2022 organised by Pracheen Kala Kendra Chandigarh, Department of Gurmat Sangeet. Principal Charanpreet Kaur congratulated the winners and appreciated the efforts of the Music Department for indulging students in such competitions.