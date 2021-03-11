Students win medals

Students of Lord Krishna Public School, Ugala, Ambala, excelled at the 25th Ambala District Taekwondo Championship that was held at the Regional Training Centre, Ambala Cantt, and organised by the Ambala District Takewondo Association. Students of the school won three gold, eight silver and six bronze medals in the championship. The management, Principal and staff congratulated the students.
