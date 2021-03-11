Students win medals

Students of DAV Public School, Ambala, won 17 gold, six silver and one bronze medals in the 25th Ambala District Boys and Girls Taekwondo Championship and got overall runners-up trophy. To motivate students, their coach Amit also participated in the senior category and won agold medal. Principal Dr Seema Dutt applauded the students for their commendable effort and wished them good luck for their future endeavours.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab withdraws security of 424 VIPs
These include former MLAs and serving and former police offi...
Centre to develop framework to check fake or misleading reviews on e-commerce websites
E-commerce players must disclose as to how they choose the ‘...
Seniority in postings went for toss in Punjab during Vijay Singla's 2 month stint as Health Minister
Entry-level officer made Civil Surgeon
Musk clarifies why he will not manufacture Tesla cars in India
From Telangana Minister for Industries to Maharashtra Minist...