Students win medals

Students of DAV Public School, Ambala, won 17 gold, six silver and one bronze medals in the 25th Ambala District Boys and Girls Taekwondo Championship and got overall runners-up trophy. To motivate students, their coach Amit also participated in the senior category and won agold medal. Principal Dr Seema Dutt applauded the students for their commendable effort and wished them good luck for their future endeavours.