Students win medals in archery tournament

Students of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sector 35-B, Chandigarh, performance well at the Inter-School Archery Tournament. In the U-14 Girls’ Compound event, Vaishnavi Mittal secured silver medals in both 40 m scoring rounds and the overall competition, while Mehakpreet Kaur won bronze in the Indian round. The U-19 Girls’ Indian round was dominated by Jasleen Kaur with gold, Jiya with silver, and Vanshika with bronze. In the U-14 boys Recurve category, Vaidant Mittal claimed bronze in both 40 m rounds and overall, and Shreya of the U-19 girls’ category added another bronze. Principal Pritinder Kaur congratulated the achievers for their dedication and success.

