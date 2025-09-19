DT
Home / The School Tribune / Students win medals in archery tournament

Students win medals in archery tournament

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:40 AM Sep 19, 2025 IST
Students of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sector 35-B, Chandigarh, performance well at the Inter-School Archery Tournament. In the U-14 Girls’ Compound event, Vaishnavi Mittal secured silver medals in both 40 m scoring rounds and the overall competition, while Mehakpreet Kaur won bronze in the Indian round. The U-19 Girls’ Indian round was dominated by Jasleen Kaur with gold, Jiya with silver, and Vanshika with bronze. In the U-14 boys Recurve category, Vaidant Mittal claimed bronze in both 40 m rounds and overall, and Shreya of the U-19 girls’ category added another bronze. Principal Pritinder Kaur congratulated the achievers for their dedication and success.

