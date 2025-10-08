DT
Home / The School Tribune / Students win medals in District-Level Athletics Championship

Students win medals in District-Level Athletics Championship

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Oct 08, 2025 IST
Students of Holy Mary’s School, Banur, won multiple medals in various track and field events in the District-Level Athletics Championship. In the U-14 boys’ category, Natik of Class VIII-C won gold medal in the 100 m race and secured silver medal in the 200 m event. Tushar of Class VII-D claimed gold medal in long jump and bronze medal in the 400 m race. The 4×100m relay team, comprising Natik, Tushar and Deepansh of Class VIII-B, earned a commendable silver medal. The U-17 boys also showcased their talent, with Harbaksh (Class X-A), Ishtpreet (Class IX-B), and Karnjot (Class IX-C) securing gold medal in the 4×100m relay. Harbaksh added to the medal tally by winning bronze medals in both the 400 m and 800 m races. Principal Dr Shiny Devassy congratulated the players and their coach Gurdev Singh.

