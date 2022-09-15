Students win medals in sports event

Students of Young Farmers' Public High School, Bhadson, won medals in the Zonal Sports Tournaments held at Bhadson in August. First position was secured by students in tug-of-war U-17 (boys), tug-of-war U-17 (girls), yoga U-14 (girls) and U-17 (girls). Mehtab Inder Singh Grewal came first in skating. The second position was secured by Anmol in wrestling U-17 and the school team in tug-of-war U-14 (boys). The cricket team won the second position. The school organised an award ceremony. Gurpreet Singh Tiwana, Secretary, Bhadson Zone, was the chief guest. Principal Mandeep Grewal thanked Tiwana and presented him a token of appreciation. She thanked and honoured Amritpal Kaur, DPEd, Jit Kaur, Chahat Arora and Parminder Singh for inspiring students during the preparation of the zonal tournaments and winning accolades for the institution.
