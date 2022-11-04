Students win overall trophy in district-level contest

S R Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga won the overall trophy in the district-level competition organised by the Punjab School Education Department. The competition was organised in Government Senior Secondary School, Samrai Jandiala. In this competition, the Under 17, Under 19, (Boys) and Under 17 (Girls) of the school won the gold medal and captured the overall trophy. Iqbal Singh Randhawa distributed prizes to the winners at DM Sports Jalandhar. The entire team was welcomed at the school and the Principal Ravi Sharma, while giving the credit of this success to the school's gym instructor Balvi Singh, said if the children were motivated to take up sports at this age, then they can do their best in future.