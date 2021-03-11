Students win prizes in dance contest

It was a proud moment for students of Vishvas Public School, Shahabad, as they brought laurels by winning several awards in the kathak category in an All India Multilingual Dance, Drama, Music Contest and Fest, organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Sanskritik Sangh in association with UNESCO in Pune on the occasion of World Culture Day. Raivee, Kritika, Payal and Palak bagged the first prize in group dance in which about 110 participants from different states presented their talent. Palak won the first prize in the duet category. The contest was judged by well-known kathak dancer Mousumi Sen, folk dancer Dr Panchali Sen, Ajay Mohanty and many others. Principal Sneh Rajpal appreciated their achievement and blessed them.