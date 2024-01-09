Students’ workshop at Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra

A state-level meritorious students’ workshop was held at the school. On the fifth day, students embarked on an enlightening visit to the National Institute of Technology (NIT) aimed at expanding their knowledge base. Interactions with subject experts like Dr RP Chauhan (physics), JK Kapoor (chemistry) and Dr RP Singh (mathematics) provided invaluable insights. At NIT, students explored the Siemens Centre of Excellence (CCN).The visit to various laboratories, such as the Spot Welding Cell, MIG Welding Cell and TIG Welding Cell, along with an immersive experience at the mechanical workshop, offered a first-hand glimpse into cutting-edge technology and engineering practices. Dr Gourav Saini (ECE) and Prof Sathsns (EED) spearheaded an inspiring motivational session, igniting passion and ambition among the young minds. This empowering experience culminated in an address by Director of NIT, Kurukshetra, BV Ramana Reddy, fostering inspiration among the attendees. The day continued with a visit to Jyotisar, where a mesmerising light and sound show enlightened students about the spiritual essence of the place. This fusion of spirituality and education created a profound impact, making the trip both spiritually enriching and educative. Overall, the educational visit significantly inspired the students, broadening their horizons.

