Sub-staff members participate in sport events

As many as 60 sub-staff members of St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, took part in various events, namely lemon spoon race, matka race, ballooning, slow cycling race, stepping stones race, tyre race, crab race and tug-of-war. All sub-staff members thoroughly enjoyed taking part in the event. Prizes were given away by Jr Vice-Principal Andrea Mary and Principal Dr Ivorine Castellas.

