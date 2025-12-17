Sub-staff members participate in sport events

As many as 60 sub-staff members of St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, took part in various events, namely lemon spoon race, matka race, ballooning, slow cycling race, stepping stones race, tyre race, crab race and tug-of-war. All sub-staff members thoroughly enjoyed taking part in the event. Prizes were given away by Jr Vice-Principal Andrea Mary and Principal Dr Ivorine Castellas.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement