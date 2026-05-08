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Home / The School Tribune / Subathu KV students bag medals in sports meet

Subathu KV students bag medals in sports meet

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:13 AM May 08, 2026 IST
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Students of PM SHRI KV, 14 GTC, Subathu, bagged medals in the 55th KVS Regional Sports Meet, Gurugram Region 2026–27 held at Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. Nargis (Class XII-C) won two gold medals in 1,500 m race and shot put (U-19 Girls) and also secured a bronze medal in the 800 m race. Sheron Thapa (Class XII-C, U-19 Boys) bagged a gold medal in the 6 km cross-country race and a bronze in the 3 km race. Principal Asha Choudhary felicitated the athletes in the school and motivated other students to be disciplined, dedicated, and perseverant to achieve their goals in sports as well as in academics and co-curricular activities. She also felicitated other participants who did not secure any position and wished them good luck for their future endeavours.

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