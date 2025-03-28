Subathu school kids get practical insights into journalism

Students of Class IX, X and XI from PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, 14 GTC Subathu embarked on an educational exposure visit to The Tribune and Rock Garden, Chandigarh, as part of the PM SHRI activities. The visit aimed to provide students with practical insights into journalism, media and creative architecture, enhancing their understanding beyond textbooks.

At The Tribune, one of India’s oldest and most respected newspapers, students were introduced to the history, functioning, and significance of the print media. The visit was coordinated by Sushil Kumar and Karam Vir, who explained the evolution of the newspaper, the editorial process, printing technology, and the role of journalists in shaping public opinion.

During an interactive session with The Tribune officials, students discussed journalistic ethics, the shift to digital media, and the future of print journalism. The Tribune authorities warmly welcomed the students and provided refreshments, making the visit both informative and engaging.

Advertisement

After their insightful visit to The Tribune, students proceeded to the Rock Garden, a unique artistic marvel created using industrial and domestic waste. Under the guidance of Lalit Kumar, the students explored the intricately designed sculptures and structures, learning about sustainable art and environmental consciousness.

Originally conceptualised by Nek Chand, the Rock Garden features over 5,000 sculptures made from broken ceramics, discarded bangles, tiles, electrical waste, and other recycled materials. Students were fascinated by the hidden waterfalls, maze-like sections, and interconnected pathways that make the garden a truly immersive experience.

Advertisement

Lalit Kumar shared interesting facts about Nek Chand’s perseverance, explaining how he secretly worked on the Rock Garden for years before it was discovered and later recognised as a cultural landmark. The students reflected on the importance of creativity, sustainability, and artistic innovation, drawing inspiration from Nek Chand’s vision and dedication.

Principal Asha Chaudhari expressed her gratitude to The Tribune authorities for sharing valuable insights into journalism. She also appreciated Lalit Kumar’s guidance at the Rock Garden and acknowledged the efforts of Sushil Kumar and Karam Vir in seamlessly organising the visit.

This educational exposure visit provided students with real-world learning experiences, encouraging them to think about the power of media, creative expression, and sustainable development.