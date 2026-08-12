Sufi song competition held

Darshan Academy, Ludhiana, organised a solo Sufi song competition. As many as 25 students participated in two groups: classes VI-VIII and IX-XII. The participants impressed the judges with their melodious voices, confidence and expressive performances. In group I, Himani (VII-B) won the first prize, followed by Navraj Singh (VI-C) and Kavin Ezaac N. Gill (VII-C), while Krish Gulati (VII-B) received a consolation prize. In group II, Gurleen Kaur (XII Commerce) secured the first position, followed by Ananya (X-C) and Gurneet Kaur (IX-B), with Jubilee Sonta (X-B) receiving a consolation prize. Principal Rajdeep Kaur Aulakh appreciated the participants and encouraged them to pursue music with dedication.

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