 ‘Sugar Board’ activity held at Amravati Vidyalaya, Baddi

A ‘Sugar Board’ activity was held in Amravati Vidyalaya to spread awareness among the students about the excessive sugar consumption. Students of classes VI to VIII participated in ‘Sugar Board’ establishment in the school. As part of the initiative, student prepared a sugar board highlighting the importance of monitoring daily sugar intake. They researched and presented the effects of daily sugar consumption, including its link with type-2 diabetes and other health issues. The aim of the activity was to create awareness among students, teachers and the school community about healthy eating habits and the dangers of high sugar consumption.

