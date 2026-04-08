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Home / The School Tribune / 'Sukhmani Sahib path' organised

'Sukhmani Sahib path' organised

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:26 AM Apr 08, 2026 IST
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A 'Sukhmani Sahib path' was organised to seek the blessings of the Almighty for the forthcoming academic session at AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali. The ceremony was attended by Executive Director Jasdeep Kalra of AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, Director Dr Jasmine Kalra, Associate Director (Administration) Siddhant, Associate Director (Academics) Parnika Singh, distinguished guest Jasreman and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla. The staff members also joined in offering prayers for the well-being and success of students and parents. Following this, the school conducted its annual staff meeting. During the session, the Executive Director encouraged teachers to introduce reforms in teaching-learning pedagogy and to create a more student-friendly environment. The meeting concluded on a convivial note with a kick-off lunch for the entire staff. The Associate Director and the Principal extended their best wishes to all for a successful and enriching new academic session.

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