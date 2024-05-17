Sukhpal Senior Secondary School, Ugala

The school has shown remarkable results in CBSE Class XII and Class X examinations. Fifteen students of Class XII are in merit list. Khushboo from the medical stream and Dhruv Sharma from humanities stood as top scorers by securing 94% in their respective streams. Uday Raj got 90% in medical, Anshika 90% in commerce and Swati 89%. In Class X, the pass percentage is 100% with the highest percentage 84% secured by Vanshika, Tanika 83% and Vanshika Jain 81%. Principal Harpal Singh praised students and their teachers for their hard work and commitment toward the school and society. He also gave best wishes to the students for their bright future and congratulated the parents.

