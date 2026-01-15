DT
Home / The School Tribune / Sukhpinder selected for final round of VBYLD

Sukhpinder selected for final round of VBYLD

Achievers

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Jan 15, 2026 IST
Sukhpinder Singh, a student of Class XII-H of Major Ajab Singh Convent School, Jeonwala, is among the 45 students selected from Punjab for the Final Round of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) to be held in New Delhi. He is the sole representative from Faridkot district. His project has been selected under the theme “Enhancing productivity through smart and sustainable agriculture”. Through this project, he will present innovative ideas focusing on technology-driven and eco-friendly agricultural practices. During this prestigious national programme, he will also get an opportunity to meet and interact with Prime Minister of India. Dr SS Brar (Principal/Director) congratulated Sukhpinder Singh, his parents and associated faculty.

