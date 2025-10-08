Summaya, Class VII student of Noble Heart School, Nayagaon, won silver medal (shotput, U -14 girls) and Sameer (Class VIII) won gold medal (200m, U-14 boys) in the District Athletics Meet, SAS Nagar. Their hard work, dedication, and consistent efforts have made their parents and the school proud. Principal, management, teachers, and fellow students congratulated them on their outstanding achievement and wished them success in all future endeavours.

Advertisement