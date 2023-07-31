Summer break is always filled with joy,

Where you can play with your toy.

And if you mess up your room,

Your mother gets annoyed.

Summer breaks are late mornings,

And picnics are dawning.

Demanding mom to make make pizzas with oregano sizzling,

And when she says yes! I start giggling.

Oh! These breaks are so cool

No matter there are sun rays in the swimming pool.

So enjoy these breaks with a great mood,

And finishing all the the tasty food.

Same Badhan, Class VII A, Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh