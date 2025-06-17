Summer camp at Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

The eighth day of the ongoing summer camp at school proved to be highly creative, enlightening, and inspiring for the students, teachers, and the entire school community. The day began with physical and mental wellness activities like yoga, dance, and aerobics. A special session dedicated to Father’s Day was conducted under creative learning, where students prepared beautiful cards, flowers, stars, and decorative items using paper-cutting techniques. Students also received special swimming training during the camp. In the music session, teachers explained the benefits of music, and taught students about different ragas, rhythms, and beats. The science teachers conducted “fun experiments” to creatively explain scientific concepts. Students performed hands-on experiments and developed a spirit of curiosity and innovation. A creative writing competition was also held, where students expressed their thoughts through stories and poems — helping nurture their imagination, writing skills, and communication abilities. One of the major highlights of the day was the fireless cooking activity, which was organised with great enthusiasm.

