Summer camp at OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

A summer camp was held where a plethora of activities were planned for the children of the age group three to 16 years like clay moulding, art and craft, calligraphy, personality development, theatre, dance and music. There were fun games also like jungle maze, storytelling along with movie time. All activities were enjoyed by one and all. The camp culminated with the grand finale and swimming pool party. Principal Neelam Sharma appreciated the students for enhancing their skills. Director Esha Bansal applauded both students and parents for their support and cooperation.