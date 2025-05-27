Summer camp concludes at DAV Sr Public School, Surajpur

A five-day summer camp concluded at the school. It was aimed at the all-round development of students under the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) project promoted by CBSE. On the last day of the Sukriti camp, while the students were given training for self-defence, they were also taught immediate steps to take during natural disasters. The above training was organised by Platoon Commander (part-time) Sandeep Sharma by the Civil Defence team. This was conducted under the guidance of Store Superintendent Sukhdeep Singh and his team.

