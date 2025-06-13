DT
Home / The School Tribune / Summer camp concludes at PM SHRI KV K-Area, Zirakpur

Summer camp concludes at PM SHRI KV K-Area, Zirakpur

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Jun 13, 2025 IST
The seven-day Bharatiya Bhasha Summer Camp at the school concluded successfully. Under the guidance of Principal Pushpa Sharma, students from Classes V to VIII participated, showcasing their talents through performances such as dances, songs and nukkad nataks. Students won prizes in various activities, including quizzes, poster-making competitions and overall participation during the camp. NCERT awarded participation certificates to all students and teachers. The camp provided a valuable learning experience, promoting linguistic diversity and cultural understanding. The school expressed gratitude to parents for their support and discipline, which contributed to the camp’s success. It served as a meaningful opportunity for students to explore India’s rich cultural heritage and appreciate the diversity of Indian languages.

