Summer Camp starts at The Millennium School, Bathinda

Summer Camp starts at The Millennium School, Bathinda

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 02, 2025 IST
The school inaugurated its Summer Camp 2025, offering students a vibrant and enriching platform to explore their interests beyond the classroom. The camp is set to be an exciting blend of physical, creative, and intellectual activities, designed to promote holistic development and joyful learning. Students will engage in a wide array of activities, including yoga, meditation, and fitness sessions to boost well-being, as well as skating, football, cricket, badminton, and shooting to encourage athletic skills and sportsmanship. The creative minds will thrive through dance, music, art and craft, calligraphy, and decoration, while intellectually stimulating activities like fun with science, robotics, and Math-o-Mania are designed to sharpen their analytical thinking. The camp also ensures student comfort and well-being with thoughtfully arranged snack breaks, refreshments, swimming sessions, transport, and dispersal management. Each activity is supervised by a dedicated team of experienced educators who ensure safety, engagement, and personalised attention. Principal Dr Surbhi Joshi appreciated the collaborative efforts of the faculty and encouraged students to make the most of this opportunity to develop confidence, creativity, and collaboration.

